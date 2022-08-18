foxtel tv
TV
Emilia Clarke Called "Short, Dumpy Girl" By Foxtel CEO At "House Of The Dragon" Premiere
The CEO of Foxtel TV called Emilia Clarke a "short, dumpy girl" while discussing "Game of Thrones" at the "House of the Dragon" premiere.
Cole Blake
Aug 18, 2022
