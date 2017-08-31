flipmode
- MusicBusta Rhymes Enlists Dr. Dre For New Album's "Finishing Touches"Dr. Dre has a beard, so you know he's not playing any games. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBusta Rhymes Airs Out Fraudulent Ex-Affiliate Who Stole $400KBusta Rhymes clears the air. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole Thanks Busta Rhymes For Inspiring "ATM" Music VideoJ. Cole's inspiration for "ATM" came from old school Busta Rhymes videos.By Aron A.
- Original ContentWhy Busta Rhymes Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeBusta Rhymes is one of the most criminally slept on rappers in the game. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosFabolous, Chris Brown, & Velous Unite For "Flipmode (Remix)"Peep the new visuals from Loso, Chris Brown, and Velous.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsChris Brown & Fabolous Link With Velous For "Flipmode Remix"Chris Brown and Fabolous help re-vamp Velous' "Flipmode."By Aron A.