fightin words
- Music6ix9ine Sets Sights On Kodak Black: "SUCK MY DI*K"6ix9ine is not afraid of Kodak Black, and he wants you to know that.By Mitch Findlay
- Music21 Savage Has Some Harsh Words For "All" Atlanta Rappers21 Savage has some strong words for "all" Atlanta rappers. By Mitch Findlay
- InterviewsDiabolic Talks "Fightin' Words," Working With R.A. The Rugged ManWe talk to Diabolic about his new record, "Fightin' Words," his rap philosophy and more.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsFightin WordsDiabolic premieres his brand new LP.By Lloyd Jaffe