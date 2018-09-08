fifty
- Entertainment50 Cent Calls For Jesus' Return & His Owed Funds Following Teairra Mari's Arrest"Jesus take the wheel."By Aida C.
- Entertainment50 Cent Cleans His Tires With Champagne After Collecting Money From Debtors50 Cent keeps his car super clean. By Aida C.
- TV50 Cent To Produce ABC Show About Wrongfully Convicted Black Man50 Cent is reviving the Isaac Wright Jr's story for his new show. By Aida C.
- Sports50 Cent Defends Floyd Mayweather: Clowns Oscar De La Hoya With Wig-Wearing PicFifty takes his cue from Mayweather. By Zaynab
- MusicBusta Rhymes Fires Back At "Deflated" 50 Cent: "You Need To Go Get EVERY Strap "The former label mates get scrappy.By Zaynab
- News50 Cent Comments On Cardi B Fighting Nicki Minaj: "She Been Through Way Worse"The rapper sees the positive in the situation.By Zaynab