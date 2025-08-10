News
Fat Joe BET
Benzino Accuses Fat Joe Of Helping Tank The Ratings Of BET Hip-Hop Awards
Benzino took to Instagram Live to throw some shade at Fat Joe for his perceived role in helping tank the ratings of the BET Hip-Hop Awards.
By
Devin Morton
August 10, 2025