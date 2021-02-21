Ercot
Mother Of 11-Year-Old Who Died During Texas Outage Files $100 Million Lawsuit
Two power providers are being hit with a $100 million lawsuit following the massive outage in Texas.
By
Cole Blake
Feb 21, 2021
