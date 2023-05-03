Deion patterson
Life
Deion Patterson, Atlanta Shooting Suspect, Has Been Arrested
The shooter is in police custody.
By
Noah Grant
May 04, 2023
2.3K Views
Life
Atlanta Shooting Suspect Deion Patterson At Large After 1 Killed
Authorities say he is armed and dangerous.
By
Noah Grant
May 03, 2023
1.8K Views
