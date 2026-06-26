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Willie Taylor Claims Day26 Would've "Smoked" B2K & Pretty Ricky In Verzuz
Although Pretty Ricky came out on top against B2K in their Verzuz last night, Day26's Willie Taylor thinks they dodged the real bullet.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
June 26, 2026