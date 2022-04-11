david simon
- TVMethod Man Hosts Podcast Celebrating HBO's "The Wire"Method Man is launching a podcast in honor of the 20th anniversary of HBO's hit series, "The Wire."By Cole Blake
- TVRapper Young Moose Wins $300K Settlement For Suing Cop From HBO’s "We Own This City"Young Moose has reached a $300k settlement with the city of Baltimore after suing Daniel Hersl, a former cop depicted in the HBO series “We Own This City."By Cole Blake
- TVHBO's Trailer For "We Own This City" Sees David Simon Return To BaltimoreHBO has shared a new trailer for David Simon's upcoming series, "We Own This City."By Cole Blake