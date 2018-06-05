dark banger
- Original ContentStream Our Official "Halloween 2020" Playlist Right HereThis October 31st night, let the eerie vibes flow with our official "Halloween 2020" playlist, featuring Eminem, 21 Savage, DMX, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMetro Boomin's Top 10 Spookiest BeatsMetro Boomin has mastered the art of the dark banger. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDr. Dre’s Top 10 Most Haunting BeatsFew have mastered the art of the "Dark Banger" like Dr. Dre.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentThe Art Of The Dark Banger"Horrorcore" is often considered a niche art-form, yet many mainstream producers have gladly drawn from the macabre. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Dolph Gets Back To Work, Previews New Dark BangerYoung Dolph is back. By Mitch Findlay