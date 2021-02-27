damian "d-roc" butler
Hip-Hop History
Biggie's Mom Threw Out His Crack Because She Thought It Was Mashed Potatoes
Damian “D-Roc” Butler recounts the time Voletta Wallace threw out Biggie's crack after mistaking it for hard mashed potatoes.
By
Aron A.
Feb 27, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE