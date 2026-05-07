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Kanye West Had Courtroom In Stitches After "N***** In Paris" Joke During Copyright Trial
Kanye West is currently in the midst of a copyright trial involving his album, "DONDA," but that isn't stopping him from cracking jokes.
By
Alexander Cole
May 07, 2026