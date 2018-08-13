comic book show
- TV"The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" Debuts X-Men Location & Character In New EpisodeThe X-Men are coming.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Punisher" Season Two Clip Hints At Jigsaw's Broken PsycheBilly Russo isn't doing too well. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentLuke Wilson Joins The Cast Of DC's "Stargirl"Wilson is now a superhero. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix's Marvel Characters Reportedly Can't Reappear Anywhere For YearsLooks like Daredevil is really gone. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Watchmen" Live Action Series From HBO Shares First LookHBO and DC unite. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotham" Graces Fans With First Look At BaneBane has arrived to break backs. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentReason For "Luke Cage" Cancellation Reportedly RevealedThe ratings may not have been an issue. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Actor Wilson Bethel Recalls Almost Landing Captain America Role For MCUBullseye was almost a hero. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRuby Rose Makes Batwoman Debut In New Full Costume PicsA new heroine approaches. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotham" Season Finale Will Have A Time Jump, Introduces Bane & BatmanBruce reaches his destiny. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Titans" Star Anna Diop Promises Starfire Will Get Her Traditional CostumeStarfire will look comic-accurate in the near future. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRuby Rose Quits Twitter After Receiving Backlash For Her Batwoman CastingThe internet has chased another celebrity off of Twitter. By Karlton Jahmal