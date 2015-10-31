classic rotation
- Original ContentYoung Thug's "Barter 6" Unlocked His Next LevelFive years after the release of Young Thug's "Barter 6," we reflect on how the project set up Thug for stardom. By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentHow The Roots' "Things Fall Apart" Changed RapTwenty years later, the landmark album by the Philly rap band is one that perfectly straddles popular appeal and critical reverence.By Jibril Yassin
- Original ContentYes, "Tha Carter III" Is Lil Wayne's Best AlbumTen years after its release, "Tha Carter III" holds up in spite of— or maybe because of— its pop crossovers and weirdo ambition.By Patrick Lyons
- ReviewsKanye West's "Graduation," Ten Years OnTen years on, "Graduation" stands as Kanye's first major stylistic shift, as well as his most ill-advised.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: Gang Starr's "Daily Operation"Gang Starr's second album, turning 25 today, is a low-key classic.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: Future's "Pluto"Five years ago, Future emerged with an album that initially confused the masses but was quickly absorbed into the fabric of rap music. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Life After Death"The Notorious B.I.G. predicted his own death and conquered the world on "Life After Death." By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: A Tribe Called Quest's "The Low End Theory"A Tribe Called Quest's "The Low End Theory," which turns 25 today, brought jazz and hip hop closer than they'd ever been. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: Outkast's "ATLiens"Exploring the mystical themes at the heart of Outkast's "ATLiens" on its 20th anniversary. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentBy The Numbers: Kendrick Lamar's "Section.80" 5 Years LaterWe celebrate five years since the release of Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed "Section.80" with an infographic.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: Jay Z's "Reasonable Doubt""Reasonable Doubt" gave us an uncompromising portrait of Jay Z the hustler before the superstardom and entrepreneurial exploits.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: T.I.'s "King"T.I.'s crowning achievement, "King," turns ten today. Let's look back.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: Busta Rhymes' "The Coming"Busta Rhymes' solo debut "The Coming" turns 20 today.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: Gang Starr's 'Hard To Earn'We revisit Guru and DJ Premier’s 1994 classic "Hard To Earn," released 22 years ago today.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: 2Pac's "All Eyez on Me"Revisiting Tupac Shakur's fourth studio album 20 years later.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: J Dilla's "Donuts"In honor of Dilla's 42nd birthday, as well as the 10th anniversary of the classic album, we look back at the Detroit producer's final gift to the world: "Donuts." By Chris Tart
- ReviewsClassic Rotation: The Game's "The Documentary"The Game dropped "The Documentary" on January 18, 2005.By Chris Tart
- ReviewsClassic Rotation: The Roots' "Do You Want More?!!!??!"Looking back at The Roots' sophomore album 21 years later.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter II""Tha Carter II" is where Lil Wayne came into his own, transforming into the most dominant rapper of the mid-2000s. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: Kanye West's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"The best-received and most ambitious album of Kanye West's career turns five today.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: MF DOOM's "Mm..Food"On this day in 2004, MF Doom released his album "Mm..Food." We reflect on the album for Classic Rotation.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: GZA's "Liquid Swords"GZA's Seminal debut "Liquid Swords" turns 20 today.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: Tha Dogg Pound's "Dogg Food"Looking back at the Dogg Pound's debut album 20 years later.By Chris Tart