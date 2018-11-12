chart-topper
- NumbersThe Weeknd's "Heartless" Soars To The Top Of Billboard Hot 100The Weeknd adds another chart-topping single to his resume.By Aron A.
- NumbersPost Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding" Spends 2nd Week In A Row Atop Billboard 200Big Posty did numbers a second week in a row.By Aron A.
- NumbersNicki Minaj Shows Major Love To Lizzo After "Truth Hurts" Hits #1 On Billboard Hot 100Nicki Minaj send her love to Lizzo.By Aron A.
- NumbersTyler, The Creator Shares Heartfelt Thank You After "IGOR" Debuts At #1Tyler, The Creator's new album becomes his first chart-topper.By Aron A.
- MusicNav Reaches #1 On Billboard 200 With "Bad Habits"Nav predicted his own success in his Pitchfork interview.By Aron A.
- MusicNav's "Bad Habits" Expected To Debut At #1 On Billboard 200It's been a big week for Nav. By Aron A.
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Hits #1 On On-Demand Streaming Songs ChartYNW Melly obtains his first number one single following his murder charges.By Aron A.
- MusicAriana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Tops Billboard 200, Breaks Streaming Record"Thank U, Next" had the biggest streaming week for a pop album ever.By Aron A.
- MusicPost Malone & Swae Lee's "Sunflower" Hits #1 On Billboard Hot 100Another number one single for Post Malone & Swae Lee.By Aron A.
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Lands First #1 Album On Billboard 200 With "Hoodie SZN"A Boogie reaches a huge milestone in his career.
By Aron A.
- MusicAriana Grande Shows Travis Scott Love After "Sicko Mode" Dethrones "Thank U, Next"Ariana Grande isn't salty about "SICKO MODE" knocking "Thank U, Next" from the top spot.By Aron A.
- MusicMetro Boomin's "Not All Heroes Wear Capes" Debuts Atop Billboard 200Takeoff also debuted in the top 10.By Aron A.