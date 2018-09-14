chart leader
- MusicYNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" Hits #1 On On-Demand Streaming Songs ChartYNW Melly obtains his first number one single following his murder charges.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Earns 95th Top 40 Entry On Hot 100 With Summer Walker's "Girls Need Love"Drake inches towards 100 top 40 entries.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Earns First #1 On Billboard Hot 100 With "Sicko Mode"Travis Scott and Drake's "SICKO MODE" finally reaches the top of the Billboard Hot 100.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West & Lil Pump's "I Love It" Debut In Top 10 On Billboard Hot 100Kanye West & Lil Pump's "I Love It" lead the Billboard Streaming Songs chart. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's "In My Feelings" Might Lose #1 Spot On Hot 100 To Maroon 5 & Cardi B SongDrake had one hell of a run.By Aron A.