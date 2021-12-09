Charles Oliveira
- SportsCharles Oliveira Has Bizarre Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz ProposalConor McGregor told Oliveira to "get back to that favela."By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Loses $400k Betting On Justin Gaethje To Beat Charles Oliveira At UFC 274Drake lost over $400,000 betting on UFC 274 over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- SportsCharles Oliveira Challenges Conor McGregorCharles Oliveira is fresh off of a win at UFC 274.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCharles Oliveira Stripped Of Lightweight Title: DetailsCharles Oliveira is fighting Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Demands Fight Against Charles OliveiraMcGregor wants a shot at the lightweight title.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCharles Oliveira Defeats Dustin Poirier At UFC 269: Twitter ReactsCharles Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier, Saturday, remaining the UFC lightweight champion.By Cole Blake
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Gives His Predictions For Poirier Vs. OliveiraUFC 269 is set to be a lot of fun.By Alexander Cole