CB5
- Music VideosFrench Montana Taps Jack Harlow, Lil Durk For "Hot Boy Bling" Music VideoFrench Montana delivers another set of visuals from "CB5" alongside Lil Durk and Jack Harlow for "Hot Boy Bling."By Aron A.
- NewsFrench Montana Sounds As Confident As Ever On "You Deserve An Oscar"French Montana delivers some braggadocios bars on "You Deserve An Oscar."By Alexander Cole
- NewsFrench Montana Reunites With A$AP Rocky On "Corner"Following the release of a stacked new album, French Montana, A$AP Rocky, and Zak connect on "CB5" standout "Corner." By Mitch Findlay