caterpillar
- NewsChris Rivers Goes In On Royce Da 5'9"'s "Caterpillar"Chris Rivers drops off his freestyle over Royce Da 5'9"' "Caterpillar."ByAron A.4.6K Views
- ReviewsRoyce Da 5'9" "Book Of Ryan" ReviewRoyce Da 5'9"s "Book Of Ryan" is a triumph in storytelling, lyricism, and self-reflection. ByMitch Findlay24.6K Views
- Original ContentRoyce Da 5'9"'s Hardest Bars From "Book Of Ryan"Let’s celebrate Royce's accomplishment with a selection of his best lyrics.ByNoelle Perkins13.8K Views
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & Eminem's "Caterpillar" Drops TomorrowGet ready for some new Bad Meets Evil. ByMitch Findlay26.4K Views