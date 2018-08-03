cash...ass
- NumbersIggy Azalea Secures New Platinum Plaque For "Kream"Iggy Azalea proves that the timeless formula of cash and ass can still yield results, securing a brand new platinum plaque for "Kream." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIggy Azalea Previews Upcoming "Sally Walker" VideoIggy Azalea's "Sally Walker" is getting the video treatment. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosCardi B & City Girls Drop Off Ass-Laden Twerk VideoAsses to asses, and dust to dust.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIggy Azalea Previews New Music: "The ONLY Snippet I’m Posting"Iggy Azalea has some new music on the way. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosYoung Dolph & Offset Enjoy The Finer Things In "Break The Bank"Young Dolph and Offset make it rain. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIggy Azalea Confirms She's Single, Appears To Accept Life Of Solitude"i am going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsIggy Azalea & Wiz Khalifa Take To The Woodwinds On "OMG"Iggy Azalea has onlookers with the googly-eyes on "OMG."By Mitch Findlay