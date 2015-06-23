BTL
- NewsBetween The Lines: Dave East Breaks Down "Forbes List" LyricsEast Harlem's Dave East breaks down his favorite verse from his new joint with Nas "Forbes List."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBetween The Lines: Tory Lanez Breaks Down "B.L.O.W." LyricsTory Lanez analyzes his bars from recent Fargo Fridays release "B.L.O.W."By Danny Schwartz
- LifeBetween The Lines: Emilio Rojas Breaks Down "Imagine That" LyricsEmilio Rojas breaks down the lyrics from his single "Imagine That" in the 3rd installment of BTL.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBetween The Lines: King Los Breaks Down "Black Blood" LyricsKing Los breaks down his lyrics from new song "Black Blood" in new HNHH series "Between The Lines."By Danny Schwartz