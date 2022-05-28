blackhawks
Bulls, Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs, & White Sox Partner To Donate $300k After Texas Shooting
The five major sports teams in Chicago are partnering to donate $300,000 following the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
By
Cole Blake
May 28, 2022
