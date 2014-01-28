black einstein
- SongsWhat You ExpectDownload a cut off Mark Battles' "Black Einstein" mixtape, "What You Expect."By Rose Lilah
- SongsMy ShoesDownload a cut from Mark Battles and Curren$y "My Shoes" off "Black Einstein."By Rose Lilah
- SongsIntroMark Battles kicks things off strong with his Intro track.By Rose Lilah
- SongsYou Won't Take It From MeHNHH Premiere! Download the new leak from Mark Battles"You Won't Take It From Me."By Rose Lilah
- SongsLove & Hip-HopHNHH Premieres a new single from Mark Battles with assistance from Joe Budden & Dizzy Wright.By Rose Lilah