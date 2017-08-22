bill cosby defense team
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Appeals Sexual Assault Conviction Over Accusers' Testimonies: ReportBill Cosby thinks his conviction should be tossed. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Wife Slams Judge For Pushing "Brutal, Black Buck" StereotypeBill Cosby & wife Camille Cosby put the judge on blast. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Gets Bail Rejected Again: ReportThings are not looking up for Bill Cosby. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Accuses Judge Behind Bail Rejections Of "Racial Hatred"Bill Cosby's legal team want the "racist" trial judge off the case.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Sues Former Lawyers For $9 Million Dollar InvoiceBill Cosby motions lawsuit against former lawyer following a hefty $9 million dollar bill. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Lawyer's File Appeal In The Hopes Of Getting New TrialThe chances seem slim.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Sexual Assault Retrial PostponedThe retrial is set to take place in 2018.By Aron A.