barzday wednesday
- NewsChris Rivers Goes In On A OutKast Beat For "StickyIckyPinkALicious"Chris Rivers returns with his latest effort over some classic Outkast.By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Goes In On Lupe Fiasco's "Fighters" For New FreestyleChris Rivers drops off a new freestyle for Barzday Wednesday.By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Spins Tyler, The Creator's Breakthrough Single On "Chompers"Chris Rivers takes on "Yonkers" for his latest "Barzday Wednesday" effort. By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers & Star Rios Honor Their Dad, Big Pun, On "You Ain't Banned"Big Pun's kids, Chris Rivers and Star Rios, pay homage to their late father on "You Ain't Banned." By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Bodies Young M.A. "Walk" In New FreestyleChris Rivers goes in on Young M.A.'s "Walk" beat. By Aron A.