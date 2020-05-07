bare knuckle fighting championships
- SportsConor McGregor Confronts Mike Perry After Bare Knuckle Fighting ChampionshipAfter Perry beat Luke Rockhold, the popular MMA fighter got up close and personal with the champion.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsGreg Hardy Destroyed In First Bare Knuckle Fight: WatchGreg Hardy didn't fare so well over the weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBlueface Goes Face-To-Face With TikTok Star Ahead Of Boxing MatchBlueface will be fighting TikTok comedian Kane Trujillo on July 23rd.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMike Tyson Receives Massive Offer To Come Out Of RetirementMike Tyson has been showcasing just how strong he still is.By Alexander Cole