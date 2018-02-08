bangers
- Original ContentHNHH'S TIDAL WAVE Returns: Big Week For Denzel Curry & SkeptaFrom Carol City to London, Tidal Wave goes global. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDenzel Curry's Top 10 Hardest BangersCatch up on some of Denzel Curry's essential anthems. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentScHoolboy Q's New Album: 5 Things We WantScHoolboy Q's upcoming album has the potential to be his best one yet. By Aron A.
- Original ContentTIDAL Wave Playlist: Staff Rides For 21 Savage, Gunna, EarthGang & MoreThe HNHH curated TIDAL WAVE playlist has returned with a new batch of bangers. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWiz Khalifa's Best Smoking AnthemsStay high.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentHow 50 Cent & Dr. Dre Influenced Each OtherThough coming from different backgrounds, 50 Cent and Dr. Dre are responsible for some truly impeccable selections.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSki Beatz Details Scrapping An Unreleased Jay-Z Album Circa 95'Sometimes, all you can really do is wonder what might have been.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentIs Nicki Minaj Really The "Bad Guy"? Dissecting Her Two New SongsNicki Minaj and Cardi B continue to remain uniquely linked, but are fans seeing smoke where there's no fire?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez Previews A Bunch Of Unreleased Music Including Acoustic & Latin SongsTory Lanez has hits for everybody. By Aron A.