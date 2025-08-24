News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
back to me
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Freddie Gibbs Claims Kanye West Was Upset About "Back To Me" Verse On "Vultures 1"
Freddie Gibbs stopped by the "Butcher Block" podcast, where he discussed working with Kanye West and Ye's anger at Gibbs' standout verse.
By
Devin Morton
August 24, 2025
1216 Views