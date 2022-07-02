Azsia Johnson
Upper East Side Execution Update: 20-Year-Old Woman's Baby Daddy Arrested & Charged With Murder
Azsia Johnson was pushing her three-month-old son in a stroller when she was shot in the back of the head at point-blank range.
Hayley Hynes
Jul 02, 2022
