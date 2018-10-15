Avengers: Annihilation
- EntertainmentCaptain America Villain "Crossbones" May Appear In "Avengers 4"An old foe returns to fight another day. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Title May Have Been Dropped In "Age Of Ultron"Did Scarlet Witch drop the hint?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Star Elizabeth Olsen Claims "Things Are Only Going To Get Worse"Some Avengers might not make it. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Title & First Trailer Description Appears Online Before Being DeletedWe may have our "Avengers 4" title. By Karlton Jahmal