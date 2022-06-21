ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards
Dr. Dre To Receive First ASCAP Hip Hip Icon Award
He'll receive the award tomorrow.
Caroline Fisher
Jun 21, 2023
Lil Baby Wins 2nd Straight ASCAP Award For Songwriter Of The Year
Lil Baby has been honored as the songwriter of the year at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.
Cole Blake
Jun 21, 2022
