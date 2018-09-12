Album Complete
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Announces Beast Coast Album Is Officially DoneBeast Coast, consisting of Joey Bada$$, members of Pro Era, Underachievers, and Flatbush Zombie, have completed their long-awaited joint project.By Aron A.
- MusicMick Jenkins Confirms His Album "Pieces Of A Man" Is Done"y’all got like a day or 3 or 4 or more."By Aron A.
- MusicRich The Kid Says He Completed "The Album Of The Century"Rich The Kid has a new album on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicAnderson .Paak's New Album Is Done, Dr. Dre AnnouncesAnderson .Paak's new album is on the way.By Aron A.