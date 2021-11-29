mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

T-Pain Drops Off "Shootin Up The Club"

Aron A.
November 29, 2021 15:31
T-Pain is back with a brand new single.


T-Pain has been cooking up new heat this year but he has certainly been banking off of nostalgia, as well. For example, he delivered The Lost Remixes late last year, containing live renditions, alternative cuts, and remixes of some of his biggest hits to date. However, it's the recent string of hits he's been dropping off that have been on steady rotation on our R&B Season playlist, like the BIA and Kehlani assisted single, "I Like Dat."

This week, the rapper offered a brand new single titled, "Shootin' Up The Club" -- a euphemism for unprotected sex. Pain's vocoder-infused vocals take center stage, along with his humorous songwriting, for a smooth new record.

Check out the latest from T-Pain below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I need you to get up
Baby, let me think, you know I ain't shootin' blanks
But today, I'm tryna pull my trigger
Show me where the camera at, this better be a prank

