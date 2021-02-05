mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sy Ari Da Kid Returns With "It's Not You, It's Me"

Joshua Robinson
February 05, 2021 12:04
189 Views
00
0
CoverCover

It's Not You, It's Me
Sy Ari Da Kid

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sy Ari Da Kid drops a 13-track project featuring Natra Average and Trouble.


Weeks after releasing his first single of 2021 with “That Time Of The Month,” Sy Ari Da Kid is back with his latest album, titled It’s Not You, It’s Me.

His new project comes after a busy year for the multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated artist. Throughout 2020, Sy Ari dropped four projects, starting with the full-length effort It Was Unwritten last January and concluding with the eight-track EP Anti Industry Me in December.

It’s Not You, It’s Me is a 13-track album that finds Sy Ari in somewhat of an isolated space. With only one guest feature credited from Natra Average on “I Hope You See This From Your Fake Page” and a surprise verse from Trouble on “Daddy Issues,” the remainder of the project finds the artist handling things all by himself. Stylistically, It’s Not You, It’s Me is a laid back R&B project that combines Sy Ari’s smooth vocals with wavy and infectious production.

The project clocks in at just under 40 minutes, so are you giving it a listen?

Tracklist
1. Real Voice Messages
2. It’s Not You, It’s Me
3. I Hope You See This From Your Fake Page feat. Natra Average
4. Falling For Potential
5. For Sade
6. Daddy Issues feat. Trouble
7. Jet Magazine Beauty Of The Week
8. All Or Nothing
9. That Time Of The Month
10. First Come First Curve
11. Before She Kills Us Both
12. Quarantine & Chill
13. Save Me From My Karma

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Sy Ari Da Kid Returns With "It's Not You, It's Me"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject