Sy Ari Da Kid Returns With "It's Not You, It's Me"

Weeks after releasing his first single of 2021 with “That Time Of The Month,” Sy Ari Da Kid is back with his latest album, titled It’s Not You, It’s Me.

His new project comes after a busy year for the multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated artist. Throughout 2020, Sy Ari dropped four projects, starting with the full-length effort It Was Unwritten last January and concluding with the eight-track EP Anti Industry Me in December.

It’s Not You, It’s Me is a 13-track album that finds Sy Ari in somewhat of an isolated space. With only one guest feature credited from Natra Average on “I Hope You See This From Your Fake Page” and a surprise verse from Trouble on “Daddy Issues,” the remainder of the project finds the artist handling things all by himself. Stylistically, It’s Not You, It’s Me is a laid back R&B project that combines Sy Ari’s smooth vocals with wavy and infectious production.

The project clocks in at just under 40 minutes, so are you giving it a listen?

Tracklist

1. Real Voice Messages

2. It’s Not You, It’s Me

3. I Hope You See This From Your Fake Page feat. Natra Average

4. Falling For Potential

5. For Sade

6. Daddy Issues feat. Trouble

7. Jet Magazine Beauty Of The Week

8. All Or Nothing

9. That Time Of The Month

10. First Come First Curve

11. Before She Kills Us Both

12. Quarantine & Chill

13. Save Me From My Karma