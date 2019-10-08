Supreme and Vans have teamed up yet again, this time for a three-pack of Vans SK8-Hi Pro collabs.

Each of the three sneakers feature a premium suede and canvas upper with an embroidered "Fuck The World" graphic on the ankle collar, leather lining, and the familiar vulcanized waffle outsole.

The Sk8-Hi Pros are offered in black, blue with yellow detailing, and cream with a black and white checkered pattern. All three are equipped with crisp, white midsoles along with red Vans tags on the heel.

The Supreme x Vans Sk8-Hi Pro collection will be available this Thursday, October 10 exclusively through Supreme's online shop, as well as Supreme locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Los Angeles, London and Paris. The pack will also drop in Japan on Saturday.

