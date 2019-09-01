Every time they drop a brand new collection, you can be sure that Supreme will come through with a Nike collaboration. These collabs usually manifest in some new streetwear as well as some interesting kicks. For the Fall/Winter season, Supreme and Nike have joined forces for three colorways of the classic Nike SB Dunk Low and today, the official images of the "Metallic Silver" colorway were released to the world.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe has a silver toe cap while black is placed on the midfoot and back heel. A silver Jewel swoosh is on the side panel and a silver star that says Supreme inside of it is placed on the side right in front of the back heel. The tongue and laces are black with some Nike SB branding appearing on the former. The red Supreme insole drives home the fact that this is a collab and ultimately ties the whole concept together.

According to Sole Collector, these are rumored to drop on Thursday, September 12th so stay tuned for official release details as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

