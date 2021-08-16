Supreme and Nike have been known to collaborate over the years, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the 2021 Fall/Winter Supreme collection will come with some Nike pieces. Last year, Supreme and Nike came through with two classic colorways of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Of course, we are talking about the triple-black and triple-white models. Since that time, there have been teasers for a brand new "Wheat" or "Flax" colorway which would bring forth those iconic brown aesthetics that people love during the Fall season.

Instagram accounts like Sneakerjamz have delivered various teasers of the shoe online, and with each new post, fans get more and more excited about a potential drop. In the post below, you can see just how perfect this shoe is, especially with the red Supreme box logo near the back heel.

Now, it has been revealed through Supreme's website that the new "Flax" Nike Air Force 1 Low is, indeed, on the way. This is great news for sneakerheads everywhere, particularly New York, as they will now get an opportunity to cop what could very well prove to be one of the hottest shoes of the Fall.

Supreme has also unveiled their entire Fall/Winter collection for 2021, and you can check out some of the pieces, down below. Let us know what you think of this latest Nike and Supreme collab, in the comments section. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on this shoe's release date.