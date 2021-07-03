Supreme is easily the biggest streetwear brand in the world, and every single year, they come out with some pretty amazing collaborations. One of their best and most simple collabs of the last few years was the all-white and all-black Nike Air Force 1 Low colorways. These models are Nike classics and with the iconic Supreme box logo on the back heel and tongue, these were immediate hits amongst sneakerheads. Both colorways sold out incredibly fast, and now, fans have been looking forward to a new offering.

Just a few months ago, it was revealed that Supreme would drop a "Wheat" colorway of their AF1 Low collab, which had all of the New Yorkers very excited. This is the perfect colorway for the Fall and it only made sense that a New York-based brand like Supreme would drop something in that tone. Now, thanks to @sneakerjamz_new on Instagram, we have an in-hand look at this "Wheat" colorway, which can be found below. Overall, the shoe stays true to that iconic shade, and we can't wait for more people to get a hold of them.

For now, there is no word on when these will be released, although the Fall sounds like the most realistic timeline considering "Wheat" is always preferred during the colder months. Stay tuned to HNHH for more information on these.