Supreme and Nike have reportedly joined forces for a two-pack of Nike Air Cross Trainer III Low collabs that will be releasing in the Spring of 2020. The kicks will be offered in "Black/Gorge Green/University Red" and the "White/Pine Green/University Gold" design shown in the instagram post embedded below.

Details surrounding the forthcoming Supreme x Nike collab remain scarce but you can get a good idea of what to expect from the early images that have already surfaced. In short, it looks like the kicks will come equipped with leather uppers, in classic Air Trainer III fashion, featuring "SUPREME" branding across the heel.

According to sneaker source @PY_Rates, the two colorways will be priced at $130 each. A specific release date has not yet been announced, but we likely have several months between now and their retail debut. Take a look at the black iteration below and stay tuned for updates.