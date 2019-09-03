Supreme's Fall/Winter 2019 collection will include yet another Nike sneaker collaboration, once again featuring the Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette.

There are three different Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Lows in the works, including the following colorways: "Black/Metallic Silver," "Metallic Gold/Metallic Gold-Navy-White" and "Varsity Red/Varsity Red-White-Black."

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low/Supreme

Each of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Lows are constructed of a smooth leather upper with a metallic leather toe panel, Zoom Air unit in the heel, rubber outsole and jewel swooshes. Supreme branding appears near the heel and co-branded insoles round out the look.

The trio of Supreme Dunks will be available this Thursday, September 5 online and in-store at Supreme's locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris. Each colorway is priced at $110.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low/Supreme

