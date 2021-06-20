The Phoenix Suns outplayed the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, securing a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals after a 120-114 win in Game 1 of the series. Without help from Chris Paul, Devin Booker put together a massive triple-double performance to secure the win.

Booker finished with 40 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists during the game.

"I'll let you guys do the rankings," he said after the game, when asked how he would rank he performance.



Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Despite the Suns leading the way for most of the game, the Clippers pulled it back to a one-score game in the final minutes. A dunk my Booker in the final seconds sealed the win for the Suns.

Paul, who is still in the league's health and safety protocol, celebrated with the team on FaceTime in the locker room.

"He's proud of us. He's ready to get back," Booker said of Paul. "We know how disappointed he is and how frustrated he is that he can't be out there."

The Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard, were led by Paul George, who held his own with 34 points and five assists.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals is set to tip-off at 9:00 PM, ET on Tuesday.

