Legendary music executive Suge Knight, who co-founded Death Row Records, recently appeared on the Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast and discussed his thoughts on Kanye West, Wack 100, Tupac, and more. In response to his comments, Wack 100 called him out on social media.

As for Wack 100, Suge criticized him out for "speaking about problems he knows nothing about," and constantly "trying to put the next person down."



Wack 100 responded during a heated exchange while speaking with Eban Films on Clubhouse.

Suge also reflected on his relationship with Tupac, whom he referred to as his "little brother," and recalled the first day he came to Death Row.

“So when Pac get there, I sent a private plane and a limo to pick him up and all that s *t. When he get to the studio I give him a briefcase with a million dollars cash in it. I give him all this jewelry, all this sh*t” Suge said.

In 2018, Suge was sentenced to 28 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter as well as violating California's Three-strikes law. He will not be eligible for parole until July 2037.

