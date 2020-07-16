Styles P Joins Dax Mpire For "Warrior's Cry"

2020 has been filled with more downs than up at this point. We've endured a pandemic that swept the globe followed by an uprising of protests demanding imminent change. A lot has happened and many artists have captured the energy of both the pandemic and the protests on wax over the past few weeks. NYC rapper Dax Mpire is among the artists who are using his art to chime in on the current dialogue. Teaming up with Styles P, the pair released their collaboration, "Warrior's Cry." The single speaks on these uncertain times and the injustices that people are facing across the country. Dax flexes his lyrical prowess with a passion that paints a picture of the climate while Styles P reflects on the future generation to come.

Quotable Lyrics

If I got a plate, I'mma offer a spoon

Yeah, I'm a gentleman but talk with the goons

In tune with the moon, in tune with the sun

Yeah, I love peace but I still gotta gun