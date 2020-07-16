mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Styles P Joins Dax Mpire For "Warrior's Cry"

Aron A.
July 15, 2020 20:59
84 Views
31
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Warriors Cry
Dax Mpire Feat. Styles P

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
81% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dax Mpire taps Styles P for his latest single.


2020 has been filled with more downs than up at this point. We've endured a pandemic that swept the globe followed by an uprising of protests demanding imminent change. A lot has happened and many artists have captured the energy of both the pandemic and the protests on wax over the past few weeks. NYC rapper Dax Mpire is among the artists who are using his art to chime in on the current dialogue. Teaming up with Styles P, the pair released their collaboration, "Warrior's Cry." The single speaks on these uncertain times and the injustices that people are facing across the country. Dax flexes his lyrical prowess with a passion that paints a picture of the climate while Styles P reflects on the future generation to come.

Quotable Lyrics
If I got a plate, I'mma offer a spoon
Yeah, I'm a gentleman but talk with the goons
In tune with the moon, in tune with the sun
Yeah, I love peace but I still gotta gun

Dax Mpire
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  1
  84
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dax Mpire Styles P
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Styles P Joins Dax Mpire For "Warrior's Cry"
31
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject