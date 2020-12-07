Stussy is one of the most recognizable names in all of streetwear and over the last few years, they have been coming through with a ton of great collaborations, including some sneaker models with Nike. For instance, the two worked on the Nike Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 just a few months ago, and now, they are back for more as they are teaming up on one of the most iconic shoes in the history of sneaker culture: the Nike Air Force 1 Low.

It feels like the Air Force 1 Low has been a huge target for collabs this year and Stussy is continuing that trend with two new colorways. One of them has been dubbed "Fossil Stone" while the other is simply called "black." The "Fossil Stone" model stands out thanks to its beige upper that is made of some woven materials that we aren't typically used to on an Air Force 1 Low. The black model enjoys much of the same construction while Stussy branding is placed all the way throughout.

If you are hoping to grab a pair, these will be coming to the United States at select retailers on Friday, December 11th for $130 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Stussy

Image via Stussy