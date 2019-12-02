Shawn Stussy has re-emerged and he has a confirmed collaboration with Dior on the way. It was Dior Homme artistic director Kim Jones who confirmed his role in setting up the new collab with the streetwear brand's founder. While Stussy left the brand behind in 1996, he is coming out of retirement in time for Dior's Pre-Fall 2020 menswear collection.

“There wasn’t much luring,” Stussy told WWD in Paris. “I was just in a good place in my adventure, and he’s in a good place, and the stars just seemed to kind of line up. And if I’m going to come out for a last hurrah, why not with Dior? That’s the way I look at it. It’s the very top of the top. I have nothing but respect.”

Jones would add words on his affinity for the Stüssy brand and the forthcoming collab: "I used to wear it head-to-toe all the time in my teens. It was something I was really, really, really obsessed by. I’ve [still] got boxes of it,” he explained, having bought his first fit at 14 years old. “For me to work with someone like Shawn is a real honor," he continued. "He’s an artist, that’s the thing. If you can work that line like that, and it’s that memorable, it’s like an artist. That’s why I wanted to do it with him: he’s made an iconic image with his hand."