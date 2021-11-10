Stunna 4 Vegas Shares "WTW"

Stunna 4 Vegas has been taking the DIY route in recent times to release new music. While he does have the benefit of the Billion Dollar Baby Ent. backing, he's been releasing loose singles on YouTube that have racked up hundreds of thousands of views. This week, the rapper delivered a brand new record titled, "WTW" that many might find a change of pace. While his usual choice of production is just as rowdy as he is, this one takes on a smooth soul sample layered with rattling 808s as Stunna gets his bars off.

The latest from Stunna 4 Vegas won't be included on his forthcoming album, tentatively titled, How I Feel, which he says is currently in the works.

Check out his latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Had to kick down the door, get my brothers rich

Fuck yo club, if we can't get them cuttas in

Big footprint, bitch, I brought them stompas in

Kill my dawg if I feel that you onto shit