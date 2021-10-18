mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stunna 4 Vegas & GetRichZay Link Up On "Chinese"

Aron A.
October 18, 2021 15:29
151 Views
01
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Chinese
Stunna 4 Vegas  & GetRichZay

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stunna 4 Vegas and GetRichZay serve up a banger.


Stunna 4 Vegas hasn't released a new body of work since 2020's Welcome To 4 Vegas. The Billion Dollar Baby rapper has opted towards releasing new singles which have been arriving quite frequently. However, it seems like the influx of new music might be a sign that he could be closing out 2020 with a new project.

Last week, he served up "38 Freestyle" and now, he's returned with a brand new collaboration alongside GetRichZay titled, "Chinese." The two rappers reflect on their rise from the streets and earning dollars through illicit activity to crushing stages in designer clothing and enjoying the California breeze and palm trees.

GetRichZay has been a rising force out of North Carolina. His latest collab with Stunna is a sign of good things to come.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
10 bands in one day
Bitch, I'm ridin' with Coca V
10 bands in one pocket
Stretchin' out these purple jeans

Stunna 4 Vegas
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  151
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Stunna 4 Vegas GetRichZay
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stunna 4 Vegas & GetRichZay Link Up On "Chinese"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject