Stunna 4 Vegas & GetRichZay Link Up On "Chinese"

Stunna 4 Vegas hasn't released a new body of work since 2020's Welcome To 4 Vegas. The Billion Dollar Baby rapper has opted towards releasing new singles which have been arriving quite frequently. However, it seems like the influx of new music might be a sign that he could be closing out 2020 with a new project.

Last week, he served up "38 Freestyle" and now, he's returned with a brand new collaboration alongside GetRichZay titled, "Chinese." The two rappers reflect on their rise from the streets and earning dollars through illicit activity to crushing stages in designer clothing and enjoying the California breeze and palm trees.

GetRichZay has been a rising force out of North Carolina. His latest collab with Stunna is a sign of good things to come.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

10 bands in one day

Bitch, I'm ridin' with Coca V

10 bands in one pocket

Stretchin' out these purple jeans