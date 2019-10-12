Stream Wynne's New Track "Ego Check" Featuring JID

Portland Rapper Wynne teamed up with Dreamville artist JID for her newest track, “Ego Check.” Anytime JID is on a track, you know it’s going to be a hot one and Wynne capitalizes on that by bringing her best as well. Lines like JID's “I'm tired, might put a Tommy gun in Tomi Lahren mouth” or Wynne’s “I'm sick right now/hits with JID right now/I'm on your man's dick right now/new fit right now” are hard-hitting and hilarious. This track is filled with great bars and each verse is divided by an impressively well-sung chorus from Wynne. Her “Who do you know here?” line floats on the beat. The production here isn't anything too crazy, but it doesn't need to be.

Wynne has a debut mixtape coming up titled “iF i MAY..” set to release on October 25th. If it’s as fire as this track, “iF i MAY” will definitely be worth checking out. For now, give “Ego Check” a listen down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Drop my mama off outside the Lord house

And pick my partner up from out the courthouse

Let a n***a snore, I breathe fire through the door

Vampire to the coarse and puttin' bodies in the forest