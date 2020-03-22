Stream Only One Felipe's New Project "Thank You For Not Believing"

We first introduced you to rising Atlanta artist Only One Felipe a couple years ago when we exclusively debuted his music video for “Damn Felipe” on our Youtube channel. Since then, the ATL rapper has been busy building his name and recognition, linking up with artists like K Camp and TeeJayx6 in the recent months. Today, Only One Felipe decides to return to the scene with a new project called Thank You For Not Believing.

The follow up to The Only One Felipe2 contains 14 tracks in total and features guest appearances from K Camp, TeeJayx6, Nessly, Guap Tarantino, Warhol.ss and more. Meanwhile, production is handled mostly by DIMI, with assistance coming from Pyrex Whippa, J Hardsoul and more.

Out now, fans can stream the project in its entirety via anyone of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think!