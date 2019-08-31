mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream K$upreme's New Track With ChaseTheMoney

Cole Blake
August 31, 2019 12:06
165 Views
20
0
CoverCover

Forreal
K$upreme
Produced by ChaseTheMoney

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

New banger from K$upreme.


“Forreal” by K$upreme only gets better as it goes on. Starting off slow, this new track felt like it was missing something, but as K$upreme gets a second wind of energy in the back half of the track, it really picks up steam. While ChaseTheMoney is certainly a talent producer, K$upreme’s vocals are what lead this song. 

The beat has a large amount of potential; however, it feels like it never quite reaches it. It’s quirky but for better or worse, never buys fully into being something truly different. The songwriting is fun and entertaining. Lyrics like "Bricks of the weed like my name is Shaquille" make the track memorable. Fans definitely seem to be digging this one; the comments section on SoundCloud looks to have more fire emojis than actual letters. If you’re a fan of K$upreme or ChaseTheMoney’s work, this one is worth giving a try. 

Quotable Lyrics

New Burberry coat with the print in the hood (Burberry)
Only exotic shit fill up my wood (Dope)
I do what I want and you do what you could
Who wanna race? Got a V12 under the hood

 

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  165
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
K$upreme ChaseTheMoney new single
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stream K$upreme's New Track With ChaseTheMoney
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject