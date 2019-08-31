Stream K$upreme's New Track With ChaseTheMoney

“Forreal” by K$upreme only gets better as it goes on. Starting off slow, this new track felt like it was missing something, but as K$upreme gets a second wind of energy in the back half of the track, it really picks up steam. While ChaseTheMoney is certainly a talent producer, K$upreme’s vocals are what lead this song.

The beat has a large amount of potential; however, it feels like it never quite reaches it. It’s quirky but for better or worse, never buys fully into being something truly different. The songwriting is fun and entertaining. Lyrics like "Bricks of the weed like my name is Shaquille" make the track memorable. Fans definitely seem to be digging this one; the comments section on SoundCloud looks to have more fire emojis than actual letters. If you’re a fan of K$upreme or ChaseTheMoney’s work, this one is worth giving a try.

Quotable Lyrics

New Burberry coat with the print in the hood (Burberry)

Only exotic shit fill up my wood (Dope)

I do what I want and you do what you could

Who wanna race? Got a V12 under the hood